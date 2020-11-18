Thanksgiving Pie Week: Pecan Bars

Pecan bars

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup butter

4 eggs

1 ½ cups light corn syrup

1 ½ cups white sugar

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 ½ cups chopped pecans

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10×15 inch jellyroll pan.

Step 2

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, and salt. Cut in 1 cup of butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the prepared pan, and press in firmly.

Step 3

Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

Step 4

While the crust is baking, prepare the filling. In a large bowl mix together the eggs, corn syrup, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the chopped pecans. Spread the filling evenly over the crust as soon as it comes out of the oven.

Step 5

Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until set. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before slicing into bars.

Options: Freeze leftovers in batches of 4.

For a special Holiday flair add a scoop of pumpkin ice cream and sprinkle with dried cranberries and a sugared dried orange slice