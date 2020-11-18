Thanksgiving Pie Week: Pecan Bars

Pecan bars
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter
- 4 eggs
- 1 ½ cups light corn syrup
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups chopped pecans
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10×15 inch jellyroll pan.
- Step 2
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, and salt. Cut in 1 cup of butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the prepared pan, and press in firmly.
- Step 3
Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven.
- Step 4
While the crust is baking, prepare the filling. In a large bowl mix together the eggs, corn syrup, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the chopped pecans. Spread the filling evenly over the crust as soon as it comes out of the oven.
- Step 5
Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until set. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before slicing into bars.
Options: Freeze leftovers in batches of 4.
For a special Holiday flair add a scoop of pumpkin ice cream and sprinkle with dried cranberries and a sugared dried orange slice