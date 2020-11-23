Thanksgiving Pie Week: Mini Lemon Sour Cream Pies

Millions follow Dr. Evan Antin and his wildlife adventures through social media, and in his popular TV series’. Evan stars on the SEEKER/Facebook TV show Tusks To Tails which currently has close to nine million subscribers on Facebook. The show is dedicated to educating viewers about some of our planet’s most unique animals and what wild adaptations they have to contribute to their success. He previously starred on Animal Planet’s Evan Goes Wild, which followed Antin as he chased his wildlife bucket list swimming alongside humpback whales in Tahiti, exploring caves with bats in the Philippines and tangles with crocodiles in the Yucatan.

The California-based Vet is Instagram’s most-followed veterinarian with more than 1.3 million followers. He went viral after being featured in People Magazine’s"Sexiest Man Alive" issue in 2014 and again in 2016 & 2017.

WORLD WILD VET: Encounters in the Animal Kingdom follows the aspiring young veterinarian from his youth in Kansas City, Kansas, where he grew up spending the majority of his childhood in search of native wildlife, to his veterinary and wildlife conservation work around the world. The book is infused with Antin’s deep reverence for the animal kingdom, and the beauty—and fragility—of the natural world.

Antin currently lives near Calabasas, California with his dog, Henry, his cat, Willy, his savannah monitor lizard, mangrove snake, and an assortment of tropical freshwater fish. He is a world renowned animal expert and exotic animal veterinarian at Conejo Valley Veterinary Hospital.