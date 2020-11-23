Thanksgiving Pie Week: Mini Lemon Sour Cream Pies

My Mom was known for her lemon meringue pies. Often, she used a store-bought graham cracker crust, and MYT fine lemon pudding mix, but I like to make her recipe a modern interpretation with a shortbread cookie crust. I dedicate this recipe to my Mom Riva Cooper and in her honor, I top the mini pies with a meringue cookie.
Mini Lemon sour cream pies with blueberries
2 cups ground shortbread cookies
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon melted Irish butter.
Fillling:
One 1-pound bag individually frozen blueberries or fresh blueberries, no syrup added
2 jars lemon curd or 3 cups homemade lemon curd
2 cups sour cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar, sifted 10X
2 teaspoons Lemon zest
2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
1 cup full-fat sour cream
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or lemon extract
- One 8-ounce package full fat cream cheese ( softened)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix ground shortbread cookies with brown sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into mini pie shells.
Place on parchment paper lined cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes or slightly brown. Remove and cool completely.
For the Filling-one pound fresh or frozen blueberries (they are out of season in Florida so frozen is a fine option.)
Whip together and fill into sugar cookie crusted mini pie shells
Garnish with a meringue cookie and a piece of fresh mint or lemon zest.