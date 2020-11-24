Thanksgiving Pie Week: Banana and Coconut Pie

Little Banana- Coconut Cream Pies.

Cannot decide between a coconut cream and a banana cream? Here is the fix for both cravings

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

I pie crust, rolled to fill 4 mini and buttered pie shells

Filling:

2 -3 ripe bananas

½ light brown sugar

¼ cup sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut

Butter the pie shells and

Press pie crust into bottom and sides of buttered mini pans.

Using a ½ banana for each pie, slice the bananas, arranging the slices in 2 stacked layers in the pie shells. Sprinkle 1 Tablespoon of the flaked coconut, 2 Tablespoons of the brown sugar and a pinch of cinnamon evenly over each pie. Drizzle ¼ cup of the heavy cream evenly pie over each mini pie.

Put the pies on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place on the center rack and bake until bubbly and golden brown, approximately 35 minutes, rotating the baking sheet 180 degrees for 10 minutes more.

(Optional) add 1 ½ Tablespoons spiced dark run to the heavy cream

Chill until ready to serve