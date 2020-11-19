Thanksgiving Pie Week: Apple and Cranberry Crostata

Apple and Cranberry Crostata

For the Pastry:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ pound, 1 stick very cold unsalted Irish butter (I keep butter in freezer)

2 Tablespoons ice water

For the Filling:

1 ½ pounds McIntosh or Empire apples (about 3-4 large

1 cup cranberries

¼ grated orange zest

¼ cup flour

¼ cup granulated sugar ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

¼ Teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon all-spice or apple pie spice

4 Tablespoon, ½ stick cold unsalted Irish butter diced.

Directions:

For the pastry:

Place flour and sugar and salt in food processor fitted with steel blade. Pulse just a few times to mix. Add the butter and pulse about 15 times until the butter is the size of peas. With the motor running, keep pulsing as you add water. Stop just before mixture becomes solid mass. Turn the dough onto well-floured marble board. Wrap in plastic and chill at least 3 hours. You can freeze the crust for up top one week, thaw only until you are able to roll.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Flour your rolling pin (again I use marble). Roll pastry into an 11-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place in tart pan or cookie sheet.

Peel the apples for the filling and core. Cut thin slices. Toss in cranberries and orange zest. Cover the tart with the apples and cranberries. Cover the tart with dough leaving a ½ inch border.

Combine flour, sugar cinnamon and all spice or apple pie seasoning in the bowl of the food processor. Add the butter and pulse until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over the apples. Gently fold the border over the apples to enclose the dough, pleating to make a circle.

Bake for 20 minutes until the crust is golden, and the apple are tender. It is easiest to serve at room temperate for cutting purposes.

Serve with cinnamon whipped cream.