Thanksgiving for Two

Apple Pastry Tarts

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Start to Finish Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 6

Every cook needs a quick go-to dessert and these tarts are not only quick – they are beautiful, too. This recipe makes 6 tarts, more than is needed for a Thanksgiving dinner for two. But we must think of breakfast, too, mustn’t we?

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

6 medium apples

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoon butter, cubed

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lightly flour a surface and unfold pastry. Cut into 6 (4-inch) squares and move to prepared baking sheet. Prick surface of squares with a fork. Refrigerate while preparing the apples

Core and slice apples thinly and toss with lemon juice in a large bowl. Whisk together the cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. Sprinkle apples with sugar and toss to coat.

Decorate each square with apple slices, in a decorative pattern if desired. Melt butter and brush over tarts. Bake 20 – 25 minutes, until tarts are puffed, light brown, and apples are tender. Serve warm or room temperature.

Variation: To guild the lily, mix 3 ounces of room temperature cream cheese with 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon of water and spread on the pastry before adding the apple slices.

