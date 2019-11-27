Thanksgiving Feast

Cipresso Focaccia and Fennel Sausage Stuffing

Ingredients

Vegetable Oil 3 Tbs

Yellow Onion 1 each diced

Celery 3 stalks, diced

Carrot – 1 each diced

Salt ½ tsp

Black pepper – to taste

Fennel sausage – 1 lb (can use any type of sausage)

Focaccia 1.5 lb diced Medium and toasted in the oven at 350 F till golden brown 10-12 min)

3-4 cups of Turkey or Chicken Stock

Sage – 1 Tbs chopped

Thyme – 1 tsp chopped

Parsley – 2 Tbs chopped

Butter – 3 Tbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 F. Warm oil In a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, salt and pepper and sauté until translucent, which should take approximately ten to twelve minutes. Add herbs and cook for one more minute and then transfer to large mixing bowl. In the same pan, cook the sausage while crumbling it with a wooden spoon until it is lightly browned. Then transfer it to the same large mixing bowl. Next, add diced focaccia to the mix. Stir in a ½ cup of stock at a time ensuring it gets completely absorbed and doesn’t pool at the bottom. Taste one of the croutons to ensure it is moist throughout, but not crunchy or mushy. You may need to use ALL OF THE STOCK. Transfer to a baking dish lined in butter, cover with aluminum and bake for twenty minutes at 375 F. Remove foil and bake for 20 minutes or till golden brown. Let rest for 10 minutes and serve.