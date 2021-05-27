Thai Peanut Slaw

Salad

o   6 cups shredded cabbage (combo of green

and red) from whole head of cabbage or 2 bags of slaw mix)

o   1 cup matchstick carrots , roughly chopped                    

o   1/2 cup sliced green onions

o   1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Dressing

o   1/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter

o   4 Tbsp soy sauce                                                                                              

o   4 Tbsp honey

o   1 large clove garlic , finely minced or 1 tbs jarred garlic

o   1 tsp powdered ginger

Instructions

Add all salad ingredients to a large salad bowl and toss. In a mixing bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients until well combined. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.

