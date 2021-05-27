Thai Peanut Slaw
Salad
o 6 cups shredded cabbage (combo of green
and red) from whole head of cabbage or 2 bags of slaw mix)
o 1 cup matchstick carrots , roughly chopped
o 1/2 cup sliced green onions
o 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Dressing
o 1/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
o 4 Tbsp soy sauce
o 4 Tbsp honey
o 1 large clove garlic , finely minced or 1 tbs jarred garlic
o 1 tsp powdered ginger
Instructions
Add all salad ingredients to a large salad bowl and toss. In a mixing bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients until well combined. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.