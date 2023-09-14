18-year-old Vance Walker joins us in studio after bring crowned the winner of American Ninja Warrior and becoming only the third person in 15 years to take home the $1,000,000. grand prize. Born with cerebral palsy and told he would never walk, Vance’s work ethic, rigorous training and determination led him to defy the odds and inspire us all in the process.
Teen Vance Walker becomes only the third person in American Ninja Warrior history to win $1Million!
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
