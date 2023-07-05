When Emily Bhatnagar’s father was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 16-years-old, she knew she had two options- sink into despair or channel that energy into a greater cause. She chose to start a book drive to collect new and gently used books that she’d donate to sick children. To date, she’s given away more than 15,000 books and her father’s health has also improved. If you’re interested in donating books, visit her Instagram page for more details.