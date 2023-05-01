Actors James Lance (Trent) and Billy Harris (Colin) dive into their characters’ story line in Season Three of Ted Lasso (Apple TV +). After it’s revealed to viewers that Colin is gay, Trent discovers the secret. For several episodes, it’s not known whether Trent–a journalist who’s published negative stories about players in the past– will use the information against Colin. Instead, Trent and Colin become friends and allies in the fight to destigmatize homosexuality in professional sports.