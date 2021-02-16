Tech, Home & Style Musts for 2021

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
First shots fired in upcoming race for Florida governor?
Video
Hudson man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game
Biden urges Congress to pass $1.9T COVID relief package as ACA special enrollment period opens
Video
Fauci extends vaccine wait time for most Americans, now targeting mid-summer
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
‘Blind allegiance to an insurrectionist’: Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis in message to Floridians
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Student gets tongue stuck to pole after winter storm hits Texas
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic love story unfolds at home for seniors
Video
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Video
Video shows fiery electrical surge travel down power line during storm
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and breezy today, doesn’t last long
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
After 3-year fight, Sarasota cemetery finally takes care of unmarked crypt
Video
Top Stories
Why are lines so long at Tampa’s University Mall COVID-19 vaccine site?
Video
Top Stories
Avon Park SBA loan fraud victim: ‘Our tax dollars are being stolen’
Video
Frustrated COVID-19 loan fraud victims ‘finally’ get help from feds
Video
‘Rebuild Florida’ flips Lakeland home that was put in backward, woman still raising money for carport to avoid eviction
Video
What safety precautions are in place to protect Tampa Bay water supply systems?
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Girl injured in crash involving ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake from coma
Top Stories
Buccaneers fans remember Vincent Jackson for legacy on and off the field
Video
Top Stories
NFL, Tampa Bay community mourns Vincent Jackson
Video
PHOTOS: Remembering former Bucs WR Vincent Jackson
Video
Former Bucs WR Vincent Jackson found dead in Brandon hotel room
Video
Lightning forward Mitchell Stephens ‘not close’ to returning to ice
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Fish Fry Fridays: Land O’ Lakes church adapting Lent tradition to pandemic times
Video
Titus O’Neil helps remodel East Tampa grandmother’s home, surprises her with new car
Video
3rd straight day of long lines, people turned away at University Mall COVID vaccine site
Video
Legoland Florida celebrates 10th birthday with new pirate-themed watersports stunt show
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tech, Home & Style Musts for 2021
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 16, 2021 / 01:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2021 / 01:32 PM EST
The essence of living your best life…and the best new products to help you do it.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Vincent Jackson found dead: Here’s what we know
Video
Former Bucs WR Vincent Jackson found dead in Brandon hotel room
Video
‘Face diapers not required’: Hernando County restaurant mask policy going viral
Video
Pinellas County opens new vaccine site in Largo
Video
Gasparilla 2021 canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Walmart and Sam’s Club begin offering COVID-19 vaccines
Video
‘Blind allegiance to an insurrectionist’: Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis in message to Floridians
Video
Florida teacher redefines n-word to Black student in AP history class
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Submit your photos to honor Black History Month
Fish Fry Fridays: Land O’ Lakes church adapting Lent tradition to pandemic times
Video
Wendy’s roasts Rays for pulling Blake Snell in World Series
‘Frank’ has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl
Video
Disney World’s Cinderella Castle lights up to honor Buccaneers win, healthcare workers
Video
More Don't Miss