“Tastefully Grace” teaches us how to make a pizza with puff pastry dough

Call it a tartlet, pizza or flatbread – it’s still delicious! Grace Vallo, of Tastefully Grace, taught us how to make two recipes with puff pastry dough.

Crispy Pancetta & Tomato Tartlet

Makes: 4 tartlets

THE INGREDIENTS

~14 ounces good-quality puff pastry dough, cut into 4 rectangles

1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

8 ounces (about 2 cups) grated gruyere, jarlsberg emmenthaler cheese

4 oz diced pancetta

2 medium shallots, cut into thin rings

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

Extra virgin olive oil





THE STEPS

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Sauté pancetta in a medium-high heat pan for about 8-10 minutes, until just crispy.

Thaw the pastry dough according to the directions on the package. Cut pastry dough into four 8×6 pieces. Brush pastry with extra virgin olive oil.

Leaving a 1-inch border around all edges of the pastry, added a generous layer of cheese to each. Sprinkle pancetta, splitting the 4 ounces evenly between the four tartlets.

Add tomato slices, skin down, in a single layer on top of the cheese and pancetta. Sprinkle with more cheese and shallot rings.

Score the 1-inch border around the pastries with a fork.

Place in the oven for 25 minutes, until pastry is golden brown. Sprinkled torn basil on top of each pastry. Bake for another 5 minutes. Serve immediately.





Balsamic Glazed Mushroom & Shallot Puff Pastry Tartlet

Makes: 4 tartlets

THE INGREDIENTS

4 cups cremini mushrooms, sliced (they’re also called baby bella mushrooms!)

~14 ounces good-quality puff pastry dough, cut into 4 rectangles

~10 ounces (about 2 1/2 cups) gruyere, jarlsberg or emmenthaler cheese, grated

6 shallots, cut into rings

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

8 sprigs fresh thyme





THE STEPS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Lay puff pastry dough rectangles on a greased baking sheet. Sprinkle rectangles with a generous layer of cheese, leaving a crust-like border around the outside of the pastry with no cheese.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add mushrooms, shallot rings, garlic, dark brown sugar, soy, and balsamic. Stirring often, let mushroom mixture cook and soften for about 10 minutes until mushrooms shrink to about half of their original size and the shallots soften and begin to caramelize. Turn the burner off and stir in thyme removed from 3-4 sprigs.

Use a slotted spoon to add mushroom mixture to the top of each pastry, leaving a border around the outside of each pastry uncovered.

After all mushroom mixture is used, sprinkle the top of each pastry with more cheese and a bit more thyme.

Crimp the edges of the pastries with fork (if you’d like to make these extra pretty!).

Bake for 21-26 minutes until pastries are golden brown. Let rest for 5 minutes before enjoying.