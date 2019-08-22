Taste of NACE Tampa Tour

Tampa Bay’s Top Caterers and Event Planners team up for “Taste of NACE”

(TAMPA, FL) July 16, 2019 – The Tampa Chapter of the National Association of Caterers and Events (NACE) announced they will be hosting “The Taste of NACE” on Saturday, August 24th 6PM-9PM at the Kapok Special Events Pavilion in Clearwater.

“The Taste of NACE” is an annual fundraising event open to the public to enjoy an evening of fabulous food, entertainment with various alcohol libations from current NACE members and friends of NACE. “The Taste of NACE” will feature a large silent auction with all proceeds benefiting The Pat Disicianno Memorial Scholarship fund for the continued growth of Catering and Event Professionals.

“We are thrilled to host this wonderful evening of food, fun and libations from Tampa Bay’s top caterers and event planners,” says A.J. Dadetto, President of NACE. “NACE Tampa Bay welcomes the public to come, sample and enjoy the fun while raising money for a good cause.”

Individual tickets are $50 and sponsorship tables of 10 are available for $400.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TampaBayNACE.com.