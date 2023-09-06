Taneka Bowles, wife of Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles, created The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience. Proceeds for the event will go to support CAN Community Health and Autism Speaks, which is why Bowles said that this is a blend of fashion and philanthropy. News Channel 8 Anchor Deanne King will host one night of the event and tickets for the full schedule of events, September 6-8, are still available.