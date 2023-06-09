We get a visit from Eric Ducharme, known as The Mertailor for the exquisite, custom mermaid tails he crafts at his shop in Lecanto. Ducharme has also expanded his operation to include mermaid shows and interactive exhibits. Ducharme’s journey and craft are featured in MerPeople, a four-part series now streaming on Netflix. To plan a visit to Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium, visit https://www.mermaidaquariumencounter.com/