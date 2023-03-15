Playwright Mark E. Leib conducted interviews and did extensive research into the lunch counter protests that happened in Tampa and sheds light on the little-known history through his new play “When the Righteous Triumph.” Actor Clay Christopher shared that even though he’s from the Tampa area, he didn’t know about the rich story that he now gets to be a part of. He now encourages other families to see the play as a learning tool.
Tampa’s civil rights lunch counter protests are retold through a new play
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now