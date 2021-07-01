Tampa will celebrate Independence Day with its first-ever 4th of July boat parade

After fun and festive boat parades to celebrate the Lightning and the Bucs, the city’s first-ever 4th of July parade is setting sail on Sunday, thanks to Friends of the Riverwalk. Participating boats will be blessed by local clergy during the Blessing of the Fleet at Waterworks Park and Sparkman Wharf, then sail along a 7.5 mile route on the Hillsborough River. It all culminates with the City of Tampa’s Boom by the Bay. Registration required at thetampariverwalk.com

