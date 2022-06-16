Tampa Bay Taps will present The Concert, taking place at The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College. on June 19th, 2022, and featuring The Rhythm and Sole Tap Ensemble, NIGHTBREAKERS, and the Youth Tap Crew.

Tampa Bay Taps is proud to bring The Concert to The Palladium Theater for Rhythm and Sole’s 5th Anniversary Celebration. The Concert is a one night only special event directed by Ashlyn Bolton. Celebrating 5 years – The Rhythm and Sole Tap Ensemble are starring in this tap dance concert along with the accompaniment by star-studded Florida band, NIGHTBREAKERS. Watch Rhythm and Sole and NIGHTBREAKERS bring The Concert to life as they collaborate in harmony through sound and movement. This showcase will also feature Tampa Bay Taps’ Youth Tap Crew in its inaugural year.

More about Tampa Bay Taps –

Tampa Bay Taps, Center for Tap Dance was created by Beth Caprio to be the epicenter of Tap Dance in the Tampa Bay Area. Under the current direction of Ashlyn Bolton, TBT is a school where any student can excel, thrive, study and celebrate the art form of tap dance. Tampa Bay Taps strives to promote, expand, and preserve this great American art-form via education, performance events, and artistic collaboration.

TBT includes an educational program offering tap technique, tap dance history, and musicality classes for students ages 7+. TBT also hosts the Tampa Bay Tap Festival with Derick Grant and Aaron Tolson annually.



Tampa Bay Taps is the official school for two performance companies. With over twenty shows a year, The Rhythm and Sole Tap Ensemble, a pre-professional tap dance company geared for up and coming tap dance professionals. The Youth Tap Crew is a youth group designed for dancers ages 7-10. Both companies foster performance expertise and share their love of dance throughout the Tampa Bay community.

We hope to champion a community where Floridians of all ages can come together and share their passion for the great art form of tap dance.



More about NIGHTBREAKERS –

Since their inception in 2019, NIGHTBREAKERS have been a powerhouse in the Florida music scene. Their powerful pop sound has gathered them over a million streams on Spotify and counting, as well as landing them opening slots for national touring artists such as Weezer, Bastille, All Time Low, Dorothy, Hunny, and more. NIGHTBREAKERS have also performed at the 97X Next Big Thing and Backyard BBQ radio festivals, toured the Southeast United States, performed on live television and had music videos premiered by the Alternative Press.

Come join our celebration and be ready to be swept off your feet by Tampa Bay’s talented tap dancers and musicians!

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at TampaBayTapDance.com