Tampa Native, Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, stars in ABC’s powerful ‘Women of the Movement’

It’s an emotional interview for actress Vivian Fleming-Alvarez, as she talks about playing Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wright in the new ABC series, “Women of the Movement”, which tells the story of the brutal murder of Emmitt Till in the 1950’s with a focus on his mother, Mamie, whose passion and actions in the aftermath of her son’s death ignited the Civil Rights Movement.

A Tampa native and current resident, Fleming-Alvarez also takes us back to her days as part of the Bucs cheeleading squad “The Swashbucklers”.