Tampa Fresh Foods Art Installation

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Police in Orlando said a teen was shot and killed while filming a music video Monday evening near a Boys and Girls Club and Camping World Stadium.

Police said Johnathan Robinson, 17, was filming a music video around 7 p.m. when he was shot. Officers could not confirm whether Robinson handled the gun himself or if the trigger was pulled by someone else. He was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital where he died.