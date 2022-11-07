Hudson Hoffer was born with with cerebral palsy, and while he is non-verbal and not mobile, his family doesn’t let a physical difference keep him from being included. Each year, Nick and Wendi Hoffer go all out to transform their son’s wheelchair into an exciting Halloween costume. His latest was inspired by Top Gun, and he was fully in character. His parents join him on Halloween with matching costumes of their own, as they bring awareness to those with different abilities.