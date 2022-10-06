Daytime host Farron Hipp hit the street to find out the buzz about the new movie Bros. Bros is the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio. Many in Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community expressed their excitement for the representation in Hollywood’s latest blockbuster, which also features a mostly LGBTQ cast. While at Tampa Pride’s drag brunch, Farron also caught up with the winner of Daytime’s first drag queen pageant, Brianna Summers.
