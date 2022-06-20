Enzo Wilson, AKA “Electric Enzo”, sits in the co-host chair to chat with us about his turn in Season 14 of American Ninja Warrior, where he just ran the obstacle course in the premiere and advanced to the semi-finals! Plus, he details his training regimen; shows us the super cool obstacle course he and his dad built in their Palm Harbor home; shares advice for future ninjas; and encourages us to get involved in his other passion: ocean conservation.