Tracy Otto set a goal for herself to compete in the 2024 Paralympics. You would never expect that she only started her journey in archery after a horrific attack in 2019 that left her paralyzed from the chest down, only with limited use of her arms and hands. Her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and shot her with a pellet gun. One of the pellets even damaged her eye to the point that surgeons had to remove it.

Although there was a long recovery ahead, Otto proved to be resilient. She funneled her energy into a new passion, archery. A special bow allows Otto to release the arrow when she bites down. Otto’s next step is to compete overseas with the hopes of qualifying for the Paralympics, which will be in Paris. People can join her “Road to Paris” by contributing to her fundraiser.