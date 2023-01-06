Gisele Bundchen buys the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thunderbug becomes the Tampa Police Chief. These admittedly unhinged predictions and others are fodder for our chat with Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes, whose forecast for our city in the coming year is so crazy, it may just come true!
Tampa Bay Times columnist Stephanie Hayes shares her ‘unhinged’ predictions for 2023
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
