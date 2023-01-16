Sumner High School teacher Yolanda Turner knows how to break it down on the dance floor! Just before the holidays, she joined a student dance battle during a well-deserved break from exams. She faced off against eighth grader O’rian Person, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. The dancing duo stopped by Daytime to recreate their viral moment and to give us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).