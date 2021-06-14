Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2021

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Eric Clapton to perform at Tampa’s Amalie Arena this fall
$750,000 in heroin, meth, cocaine, multiple firearms seized in Tampa bust
Ohio pizzeria serves up spicy cicada pie
Video
Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extra humidity and passing downpours possible all day
Live
Top Stories
‘Cave syndrome’: What it is, how to cope with it
Video
Top Stories
7-year-old’s wish of becoming a police officer comes true
Video
GM to recall some 2021 cars for faulty air bag warning light
Video
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.13
Video
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Elderly Pasco couple told to remove tree that fell on their property, even though tree came from public land
Video
Top Stories
Surveillance video captures Pasco County deputy damaging business security gate
Video
Top Stories
Retired detective wants Sarasota millionaire’s death investigation reopened
Video
DEO phone lines jammed as contractor lays off call-center agents
Florida Dept. of Juvenile Justice engaged in ‘cover-up’ after shootout involving 2 children, sheriff says
Video
Tampa Bay millionaire’s son continues battle to reopen father’s death investigation
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Mudcat Grant, Pasco County native and 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85
Top Stories
Arozarena slam, Rays ‘pen hand Orioles 15th road loss in row
Top Stories
Stanley Cup Semifinals: Lightning lose to Islanders 2-1 in Game 1
Video
From clubs to scrubs: Professional golfer on why she went from golfing to fighting a global pandemic
Video
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware to be questioned over girlfriend Taylor Pomaski’s disappearance, report says
Doctor: Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Stanley Cup Semifinals: Lightning lose to Islanders 2-1 in Game 1
Video
Bolts fans, businesses charged up for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Semifinals
Video
Father’s Day 2021: A gift guide
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes friendly wager over Lightning semifinals outcome
Gallery
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2021
Daytime
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 09:13 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 09:13 AM EDT
For more information go to:
tampabayrestaurantweek.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Deputies find missing 37-year-old Sarasota man
Doctor: Eriksen ‘was gone’ before being resuscitated
Ronnie Oneal double murder trial: Opening statements start Monday morning
Video
Red tide alert: Bloom could impact weekend beach plans in Pinellas County
Video
$750,000 in heroin, meth, cocaine, multiple firearms seized in Tampa bust
‘Apollo Beach hero’ still missing after trying to save drowning father, toddler swept out by current
Video
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 2 disturbances
WATCH: Duke Energy implodes power houses at Crystal River plant
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Texas teen reenacts ‘Toy Story 3’ scene for graduation pictures
WATCH: Dog walker spots pod of dolphins making laps near Davis Islands
Video
Volunteer, be Proud or seek a thrill this weekend in the Tampa Bay area
Video
7-foot gator makes surprise visit to Spring Hill post office
Adopt cat while enjoying beverage at Sunshine Kitty Catfe
Video
More Don't Miss