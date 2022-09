Chris Weissman is the winner of Handyman Roofing’s Roof Rescue contest! As a cardiovascular ICU nurse, Chris worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. His service in our community inspired the Handyman Roofing team to give the Weissman family a brand new roof, free of charge. Farron stopped by the Weissman’s home to see the roof rescue from start to finish.

