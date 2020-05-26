MEALS ON WHEELS FOR KIDS PROGRAM RECEIVES $100,000 DONATION

FROM THE EDWARDS FAMILY FOUNDATION

TO SERVE ST. PETERSBURG CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Funds will be used to provide meals and shelf stable foods to children in St. Petersburg when school is closed

St. Petersburg, FL. — (May 4, 2020) Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $100,000 from The Edwards Family Foundation (EFF) to help with providing food to children and families in St. Petersburg through the Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) program. This commitment follows the foundation’s mission to serve disadvantaged families.

“Support from partners like the Edwards Family Foundation is critical during this difficult time,” said Caitlyn Peacock, Executive Director of TBNEH. “This gift will allow us to provide a much-needed service in St. Petersburg by distributing at least 25,000 meals to children that are at home and unable to access an emergency feeding site. In addition, we can distribute thousands of pounds of shelf stable groceries to their families as well.”

“We are proud to partner with the Network to End Hunger on COVID response in our community,” said Bill Edwards, CEO of the Edwards Family Foundation. “EFF is dedicated to making sure all children and families in St. Petersburg, especially those that don’t have reliable transportation, have the support they need, like lunch time meals and groceries, during this uncertain time. I hope others realize how crucial programs like Meals On Wheels for Kids are, to families during these pressing times. My goal is to bring in as many donations as we can, from my affiliated foundations and surrounding businesses that are able to do so. No child should feel uncertain as to when their next meal may come. Meals On Wheels for Kids is doing an outstanding job combating that issue, but they cannot do so without the help of others.”



The Network’s MOW4Kids program launched this past March, in partnership with Share Our Strength’s No Kids Hungry, Pinellas County Schools Food and Nutrition, Daystar Life Center, and Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County. MOW4Kids, the first program of its kind, was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures, to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids delivers to: 1) kids, ages 18 and under; 2) kids that can eat solid food. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves the following St. Petersburg zip codes: 33701, 33703, 33704, 33705, 33707, 33708, 33709, 33710, 33711, 33712, 33713 and 33714; and will continue to expand the program to include neighboring zip codes.



At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, along with produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, health, and food security. Eligible recipients may also report decreased feelings of loneliness and increased feelings of safety from volunteers stopping by.



If you or anyone you know could benefit from this program, please call Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger at (813) 344-5837 or submit an application at www.NetworktoEndHunger.org/MOW4Kids. If eligible, meal delivery service can begin the following week, while school is closed.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger:

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org

About Edwards Family Foundation:

Since our first annual Christmas event in 2002, the Edwards Family Foundation has continually hosted the largest annual holiday event in Tampa Bay serving hundreds of disadvantaged families. Our impact has been enormous and with the help of many incredibly generous contributors we have launched what has become one of the most meaningful children’s holiday events in this community. The Foundation’s Christmas Gala Celebration has benefited families from various local churches, elementary schools, and community outreach programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Deaf Services Family Center, Suncoast Center, YWCA of Tampa Bay, Police Athletic League, CASA and many other organizations throughout Pinellas County. The Edwards Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and could not fulfill its goals without the help of many outstanding contributors. From our sponsors to our volunteers, the Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of the people who support our mission. www.edwardsfamilyfoundation.org

