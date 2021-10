ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The attorney of Miya Marcano's family is now revealing the grisly details of how she was found and released a disturbing new video of the family confronting the man they believe killed their daughter.

In the video above, family members confront Armando Caballero. He would later be identified as a suspect in 19-year-old Miya Marcano's disappearance.