Mika Kleinschmidt was almost psychic when she wrote in her then friend Brian’s yearbook that if he ever got famous, she wanted to be his back-up dancer. Decades later, they are partners in life and on TV as hosts of HGTV’s hit series, “100 Day Dream Home”. We chat with them about their journey to stardom and what’s in store for the new season when they visit the Daytime studio.
Tampa Bay locals and HGTV stars Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt on the new season of ‘100 Day Dream Home’ and meeting at Riverview High School
