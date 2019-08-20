Live Now
Tampa Bay Design Week & Taste of Design

Want to create gourmet dishes along with the top chefs in Tampa Bay? Join TBFAD at Caspers Food Service Company for TASTE OF DESIGN on Thursday, August 22nd. Teams of 8 will work together with the professional chefs and with state-of-the-art kitchen tools to create a unique tasting menu complete with expert wine pairings. An open tasting will determine the winning team via popular vote and one team will be chosen as Taste of Design Champions 2019. The cooking class begins at 3:00 p.m. and the event will open to the public for a wine and food tasting at 5:30 p.m.

$75 – Individual Chef, $500 Full Team of 8, $40 Wine and Food Tasting Reception

