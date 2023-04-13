More than 11,700 active-duty service members and 20,000 dependents call the Tampa Bay area home because of Mac Dill Air Force Base. Annually, the base and its mission partners have a $3 Billion impact on the local economy. The Tampa Bay Chamber’s 24th Annual Military Appreciation Event on May 4 brings the community together at The Florida Aquarium to host active-duty service members for free. Leo Damiron, a former Marine and Chair of the Chamber’s Military Advisory Committee says it’s a night of gratitude with deep meaning for military and spouses.

For information on tickets & Sponsorships, here’s the info:

24th Annual Military Appreciation

May 4 The Florida Aquarium

(813) 276-9453 www.TampaBayChamber.com/MA