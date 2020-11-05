Tampa Bay Burger Week

The 17th annual Fashion Funds the Cure presented by Suncoast Mercedes-Benz Dealers is back again this fall to honor children battling cancer. The charity fashion show hosted by Gayle Guyardo will take place on Friday, November 13th from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Raymond James Stadium. The event will feature three main viewing areas and several private suites for guests to experience the show based on their personal preference and sponsorship level. Each viewing space offers light bites, cocktails, and 50+ HDTV monitors to watch the fashion show. All participants will have the opportunity to interact and participate in the live and silent auction in real-time regardless of their location.

Fashion Funds the Cure brings together the world of runway fashion and the dreams of pediatric cancer patients for an inspiring fashion show and silent auction. The show will include the latest trends from Dillard’s and showcase various designers. This year, for the finale, young cancer fighters will be joining the catwalk virtually from all over the nation - dressed in what they want to be when they grow up.