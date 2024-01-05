Radio personalities Ashley Nics and St. Pete Sam join us for our first Daytime Buzz of the new year, as we debate Oprah’s new weight loss revelation, why Nicki Minaj upset fans at her New Year’s Eve performance, the controversy that erupted after Simone Biles’ husband said publicly that he’s “the catch” in the relationship, Snoop Dogg’s new gig at the Summer Olympic Games and how we feel about polyamory (being in a relationship with more than one person at a time).