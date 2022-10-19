No7 invites you to speak with Dr. Joyce Park on October 13, 2022 to learn more about taking charge of your skin’s health – specifically during milestones such as Menopause.

By 2025, more than 1 billion women in the world will be experiencing Menopause. That’s equivalent to 12% of the entire world population of 8 billion. Although menopause impacts such a large group of the population –many women are left without the educational resources they need to learn about this new life stage and its impact on the body.

In honor of World Menopause Day science-backed skincare brand No7 is thrilled to partner with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park to educate on unexpected skincare changes during Menopause and they’ve recently released a Menopause skincare line targeting the six key signs of menopausal skin aging, co-created with 7,000 menopausal women.

Dr. Joyce Park is a board-certified dermatologist based in Washington, founder and CEO of Skin Refinery, a virtual dermatology clinic, and a skincare and beauty content creator at Tea with MD. She attended college and medical school at Stanford University, and completed her dermatology residency at NYU. During medical school, she completed the Stanford-NBC News Global Health Media Fellowship, working in the communications office of the World Health Organization in Switzerland and as part of the medical unit at NBC News. She realized the power of traditional and social media for public health education during this year, and she continued exploring this potential as a fellow interning at the ABC News Medical Unit.

Dr. Park created Tea With MD and its associated social media channels (Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, and more) as a resource for science-based skincare from a dermatologist’s perspective. She strives to educate and entertain her audience with a range of topics including scientific research on skincare and dermatology conditions, reviews of beauty trends, and sharing behind the scenes of life as a physician Mom. She is a skincare media expert and has been featured in has been featured in Forbes, Good Morning America, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Huffington Post, Time, Marie Claire, the Gloss Angeles Podcast, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest with her husband and toddler son, taking hip-hop dance lessons, and mentoring the next generation of students interested in medicine and dermatology.