Steinbrenner Field’s Executive Chef Robert Acosta created a fun, tasty menu that most people wouldn’t expect to find at a concession stand. His Cuban Burger is a top seller, followed by other fan favorites such as the Korean BBQ Cheesesteak and Pork Belly Burnt End Sandwich. All of the dishes go best with a win from the New York Yankees, who are playing spring training games at Steinbrenner Field.