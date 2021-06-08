Take Control of Aging

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During the recovery and reopening portion of Florida's COVID-19 pandemic response, a particular importance for reopening was placed on the role it would have in helping to reduce the number of suicides across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Suicide Prevention Declaration last year referred to a "concerning upward drift of suicide deaths over the past decade, especially now due to the projected mental health impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida." However, state data shows the true rate of suicides in Florida actually dropped by just over 9% from 2019 to 2020.