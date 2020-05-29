SWISS CHICKEN PASTA

Pasta & Peas

1 lb. cavatappi pasta

2 cups Michigan fresh peas, washed and shelled (or thawed frozen peas)

Dressing

2 cups shredded or cubed cooked chicken

1 cup diced celery

2 cups salad dressing or mayonnaise

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cups cubed Swiss cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

¾ teaspoon dill

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

Bibb or romaine lettuce leaves

Optional garnishes

Fresh dill

Sliced radishes

Sliced cherry tomatoes

Swiss Chicken Pasta Salad Instructions:

Add pasta to boiling, salted water and cook for approximately 12 minutes. During last two minutes of cooking, add the peas to the pasta water. Drain and rinse with cold water for 1-2 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix all the dressing ingredients together. Then add the pasta and peas to the mixture and fold all ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled. Serve with or in lettuce leaves. Garnish with fresh dill, radishes or cherry tomatoes.

Swiss Chicken Pasta Casserole Instructions:

Add the Swiss Chicken Pasta Salad from above to a casserole dish.

Top with 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 1 cup panko breadcrumbs.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

For more from Gina visit, nomnews.com.