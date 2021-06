ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -- A customized prosthetic leg worth $15,000 was stolen from a man who was hit by a car and critically injured in St. Petersburg Monday night, police say. The man's family is now asking whoever has it to return the leg.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Police say a 49-year-old man was walking along 49th Street and crossing 5th Avenue North in the crosswalk when he was hit by an Infinity G35 driven by a 21-year-old man. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition.