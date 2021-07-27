Sweet Potato Skins and Spanish Chorizo

SWEET POTATO SKINS + SPANISH CHORIZO AND PICKLED ONIONS
- INGREDIENTS
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup yellow onion, minced
- ¼ Spanish chorizo, minced
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
- 1.4 cup light beer
- 1 teaspoon green onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- Pinch dried oregano
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Pierce each sweet potato a few times and bake on cookie sheet for 40-50 minutes or until lengthwise. Reduce oven temperature to 375 F. Scoop out sweet potato flesh, leaving a thin layer of sweet potato inside and add flesh to a medium bowl. Place skins back on the baking sheet face up, drizzle with olive oil and bake for 8-10 minutes. Mash the sweet potato flesh with heavy cream, salt, and pepper until smooth and creamy. Set aside. Meanwhile, in a sauté pan, heat the olive oil to medium high heat. Add the onion, garlic and chorizo. Sauté and stir for 5-7 minutes. Add the red pepper flakes. Cook for another minute or so, add the beer to deglaze the pan. Add the green onions and remove from the heat. Set aside. In a small pot, add the sliced red onion, vinegar, and oregano. Bring to a simmer and then turn off the heat. Seat aide. Remove the skins from the oven, to assemble, fill each potato skin with the mashed sweet potato, then add the chorizo mixture. Top with mozzarella cheese and bake for 3-5 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from the oven and top with a dollop of sour cream and finish with pickled onion.