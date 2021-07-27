Sweet Potato Skins and Spanish Chorizo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former employee of Tampa General Hospital's Urgent Care was found to be stealing patient information at the Seminole location, according to a Tuesday statement.

TGH Urgent Care said on Nov. 6, 2020, it learned that a former employee had taken pictures of the driver's licenses and credit card information of three patients. The information theft happened on Sept. 9, 2020, when the employee took the photographs were going through the intake process at the Seminole clinic.