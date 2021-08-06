Sweet Hawaiian Roll Cubano Sliders with Marisel Salazar

Marisel Salazar shares her recipe for Sweet Hawaiian Roll Cubano Sliders.
Ingredients
2 packs Hawaiian sweet rolls
1-2 pounds sliced deli ham
9 slices Swiss cheese
24 dill or butter bread pickle slices
1/2 cup melted butter
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion or 1 tsp onion powder
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cut each pack of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in a 13×9-in baking pan.
Layer with ham, cheese and pickles; put top halves of rolls.
Stir onion and mustard into melted butter. Pour over rolls and spread with a pastry brush until rolls are evenly coated. Bake covered for 10 minutes or until golden and cheese is melty.