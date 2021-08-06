Sweet Hawaiian Roll Cubano Sliders with Marisel Salazar

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Marisel Salazar shares her recipe for Sweet Hawaiian Roll Cubano Sliders.

Ingredients
2 packs Hawaiian sweet rolls
1-2 pounds sliced deli ham
9 slices Swiss cheese
24 dill or butter bread pickle slices
1/2 cup melted butter
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion or 1 tsp onion powder
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Directions
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cut each pack of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in a 13×9-in baking pan.

Layer with ham, cheese and pickles; put top halves of rolls.

Stir onion and mustard into melted butter. Pour over rolls and spread with a pastry brush until rolls are evenly coated. Bake covered for 10 minutes or until golden and cheese is melty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss