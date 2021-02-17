Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potatoes

@chefpriyanka www.chefpriyanka.com

Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Sweet Potatoes – twice baked potatoes get a makeover with sweet potato paired with garlic, chili, vegan cheddar and topped with chiffonade spinach, roasted cashews & chipotle aioli

Serves 2

Twice Baked Potatoes

2 sweet potatoes scrubbed clean & dried off

Olive or Coconut Oil cooking spray

4 tbsp + 1 tbsp Maple Syrup

1/4 cup vegan creamer

1 tbsp vegan butter

3-4 Indian green chilies or 2 serranos minced

3 tbsp fresh coriander (cilantro) minced

1/2 tsp cumin powder

hefty pinch of kosher salt

1/4 cup vegan mozzarella shreds

pinch of black pepper

Roasted Cashews:

2 tbsp raw unsalted cashews – roughly chopped

1 tbsp Maple Syrup

Small pinch of kosher salt

Spinach Topping:

1 cup baby spinach – chiffonade cut

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

kosher salt & black pepper

Chipotle Aioli:

1/4 cup vegan sour cream

1 chipotle pepper in adobo

splash of dairy free milk

1/4 tsp cumin seeds

pinch of kosher salt & black pepper

Method:

1. Sweet Potatoes: Preheat the oven 375 degrees. Thoroughly spray sweet potato with cooking spray, place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour flipping once until fork tender. Remove & allow to cool.

2. Cashews: While sweet potato cooks, prepare cashews. In a non stick skillet, add cashews and toast over low flame. Once they’re slightly golden, add in 1 tbsp maple and swirl around. Once bubbling stops, sprinkle with a pinch of salt and promptly pour into a parchment lined plate. Using tongs, carefully separate the cashews so they’re not all lumped together. Allow to cool.

3. Back to potatoes: Split sweet potatoes in half and scoop out meat, but leave the shell intact. In a bowl, smash up potato meat. Add in the creamer, butter, syrup, chilies, cumin, salt, coriander. Once combined add in mozz shreds. Scoop back into tater shells. Reduce oven to 350 degrees, place stuffed sweet potatoes on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 15 mins. Broil for 5 minutes at the end.

4. Chipotle Aioli: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until very smooth.

5. Spinach: Toss together spinach, lemon juice, salt & pepper.

6. Plate & Garnish: Place baked sweet potato onto serving plates, drizzle with chipotle aioli, top with spinach and cashews. Enjoy!