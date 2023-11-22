Supermodel Kim Alexis explained that simple substitutions to traditional recipes can make them more healthy and keep them just as flavorful. Her book “Cheat Eat” is available now wherever books are sold. Alexis taught Farron how to make pumpkin muffins with almond and maple.

The ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. cinnamon (if you dont have nutmeg & cinnamon use 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice)

1 tsp. salt

¼ cup almond butter (or finely chopped almonds)

1 ¼ cups pumpkin

½ cup maple syrup or healthy sugar substitute

¼ cup melted coconut oil

2 tsp. vanilla

Steps for baking: