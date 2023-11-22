Supermodel Kim Alexis explained that simple substitutions to traditional recipes can make them more healthy and keep them just as flavorful. Her book “Cheat Eat” is available now wherever books are sold. Alexis taught Farron how to make pumpkin muffins with almond and maple.
The ingredients:
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- ½ tsp. cinnamon (if you dont have nutmeg & cinnamon use 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice)
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ cup almond butter (or finely chopped almonds)
- 1 ¼ cups pumpkin
- ½ cup maple syrup or healthy sugar substitute
- ¼ cup melted coconut oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
Steps for baking:
- Preheat your oven to 350F and oil a 9” x 5” loaf pan, or grease muffin cups.
- Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Slowly add the almond butter, pumpkin, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla. Mix this well with a slow beater for 1 minute or by hand for a small arm workout!
- Add a small bit of water, a teaspoon at a time, if the mixture seems too thick.
- Add any extras like coconut, dried fruit, chocolate chips or nuts or seeds before putting into the baking pan.
- Scoop the bread mixture into the oiled loaf pan. If you are making muffins, this should only fit 11 muffin cups unless you add the extras (like nuts) to the recipe.
- Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean for the bread and 20 minutes for the muffins.
- Cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.