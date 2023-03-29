If you are looking for help with hair, skin and nails plus a collagen booster, look no further! Anti-Aging Expert Kim Marie Ross is in studio to talk about her #1 anti-aging product, VIBE. This doctor formulated, all-in-one liquid from Eniva Health combines over 30 fruits and veggies and 32 minerals and vitamins into a refreshing daily drink. To learn more and where to purchase, Click Here to visit their website www.eniva.com or call live 866-999-9191 M-F 7am-7pm est.

FREE BONUS GIFT: As a special bonus to Daytime viewers, all orders of VIBE will receive a free bottle of Eniva Health’s apple cider vinegar gourmet gummies, while promotional supplies last!