SummerFest 2019

The LARGEST firework show in all of Zephyrhills returns on June 22nd with bigger, better, and more BOOM! The day will begin with a Morning Market featuring 50 local artisans and vendors from 10AM-2PM. SummerFest presented by National Aviation Academy will begin at 4:00 PM. The event kicks off with an epic dance competition, followed by a watermelon eating contests for both children and adults, and the festival concludes with a 30-minute firework show over the lake. Along with plenty of family-friendly activities, there will also be local food vendors, bounce houses, face painters, balloon twisters, and more.

Don’t miss out on the best festival of the Summer!

