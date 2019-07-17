Summer Taco Time

Spice up Your Summer BBQ with a Taco Bar from Jennifer Daskevich

Summer is a great time to be outside. The last place you want to be is in the kitchen while everyone is outside enjoying. A taco bar is a great idea for your next outdoor cookout. The toppings can all be prepared ahead of time and all that needs to be done is grilling up the meat. Make it a combo taco and burger bar so everyone is happy.

A great choice of meat for your cookout is grassfed beef. It is lean and clean with a great beefy flavor. Our favorite is Aussie Grassfed beef and we picked up some beautiful rib eyes and ground beef at Fresh Market here in Tampa.

Toppings Bar:

Be creative here – Provide some fun variety. whatever you would like on a taco or a burger can be put out for your guests to enjoy.

Here are some suggestions:

Grilled Corn

Pepper Jack Cheese

Cotija Cheese

Sour Cream

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Pickled Red Onions

Red Onions

Shredded lettuce.

Whatever you like – Put in bowls ahead of time and all you have to do is put it out on the table when it’s time to eat.

Aussie Grassfed Ribeye Taco Bar and Mexican Burgers

Aussie Grassfed Ribeye (Amount Depending on How Many People)

Aussie Grassfed Ground Beef (Amount Depending on How Many People)

Kosher Salt

Fresh Cracked Pepper

Be sure to bring the meat to room temperature. Form 6-ounce burger patties. Punch a face in your burger with your fingers (three pokes) This will help the burger cook up evenly.

Season meat generously with the salt and pepper. Grill steaks and burgers to medium rare. Since grassfed beef is leaner you don’t want to overcook.

Home Made Pico de Gallo

4 Roma Tomatoes Chopped

2 Cloves Garlic Minced

½ Jalapeno seeded Minced (More if you like it spicy)

¼ Red Onion Chopped (TIP: Be sure to rinse the onions after you chop them. The same toxins in the onions that make you tear up when chopping will cause your fresh pico to taste a bit bitter. By rinsing the onions, you rinse away the bitterness and your pico will taste much fresher).

¼ cup Fresh Cilantro Chopped

Kosher Salt to Taste

Fresh Lime to Taste

Mix all the ingredients together. Sprinkle with Salt and Squeeze on fresh lime juice to taste.

Guacamole

Two ripe avocados

Pico de Gallo

Cut avocados in half and remove pit. Scoop out avocado into bowl and smash roughly with two spoons in bowl. Add in fresh pico. Add additional salt and lime to taste.

About our Guest:

Jennifer is a co-owner of the Deviled Pig with her partners Lee Ann Whippen, Larry Oliphant and Jay Bickel. The Deviled Pig is a Tampa original serving up Smoked Meats, Sandwiches, and Barbecue. Jennifer is also the founder of Sandwich America, and an award winning competitive cook, lawyer, wine sommelier, award winning food photographer and budding foodie entrepreneur – Jennifer’s life is more than just “A Little Gourmet Every Day” – it’s a full sprint living buffet.



In addition to her multiple TV appearances, including her winning role in FYI’s Original Series World Food Championships, Jennifer competes and wins major competitions regularly. Jennifer is the 2013/2014 World Sandwich Champion, the 2015 Chevron Game Day Chef of the Year, and the 2016 Gnarly Head Grilling Nation Ribs Contest, amongst many wins.

For information on the Deviled Pig visit www.deviledpig.com