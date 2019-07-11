Summer Sips

Live Now
Summer Sorbet

  •                         2 cups orange juice
  •                         1 quart apple juice
  •                         1 pint strawberry sherbet or strawberry ice cream

Instructions

  1. Pour the orange juice and the apple juice into a large pitcher and stir well.
  2. Pour the juice into a frosted glass.
  3. Top each glass with a scoop of sherbet to serve.
Watermelon Mojito Mocktail

(makes approximately 2 drinks)

3 cups chopped watermelon
juice of 2 limes
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
mint leaves
ice
ginger ale
club soda

In a blender, blend watermelon and strain to create watermelon juice (can be done ahead of time and I’ll bring this pre-emade).

In the bottom of each glass, muddle 2 mint leaves with 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Add in watermelon juice, filling about 1/2 full. Add a squeeze of lime, ice, a splash of ginger ale and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon slice if desired.

MINTY BLUEBERRY LEMONADE sparkler

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 medium lemon – thinly sliced
  • 2 cups sparkling lemonade (mix club soda/sparkling water + still lemonade)
  • 1 small handful fresh mint leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

  • To assemble each cup, add lemon slices against the glass. Add in a cup of frozen blueberries. Add in the mint leaves. Pour in the sparkling lemonade (club soda + still lemonade).  Mix in some honey, if desired. Serve immediately with a colorful straw. 

