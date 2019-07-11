Summer Sips

Summer Sorbet
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 quart apple juice
- 1 pint strawberry sherbet or strawberry ice cream
Instructions
- Pour the orange juice and the apple juice into a large pitcher and stir well.
- Pour the juice into a frosted glass.
- Top each glass with a scoop of sherbet to serve.
Watermelon Mojito Mocktail
(makes approximately 2 drinks)
3 cups chopped
watermelon
juice of 2 limes
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
mint leaves
ice
ginger ale
club soda
In a blender, blend watermelon and strain to create watermelon juice (can be done ahead of time and I’ll bring this pre-emade).
In the bottom of each glass, muddle 2 mint leaves with 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Add in watermelon juice, filling about 1/2 full. Add a squeeze of lime, ice, a splash of ginger ale and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon slice if desired.
MINTY BLUEBERRY LEMONADE sparkler
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 medium lemon – thinly sliced
- 2 cups sparkling lemonade (mix club soda/sparkling water + still lemonade)
- 1 small handful fresh mint leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- To assemble each cup, add lemon slices against the glass. Add in a cup of frozen blueberries. Add in the mint leaves. Pour in the sparkling lemonade (club soda + still lemonade). Mix in some honey, if desired. Serve immediately with a colorful straw.