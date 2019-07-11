Summer Sips

Summer Sorbet

2 cups orange juice

1 quart apple juice

1 pint strawberry sherbet or strawberry ice cream

Instructions

Pour the orange juice and the apple juice into a large pitcher and stir well. Pour the juice into a frosted glass. Top each glass with a scoop of sherbet to serve.

Watermelon Mojito Mocktail

(makes approximately 2 drinks)

3 cups chopped watermelon

juice of 2 limes

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

mint leaves

ice

ginger ale

club soda

In a blender, blend watermelon and strain to create watermelon juice (can be done ahead of time and I’ll bring this pre-emade).

In the bottom of each glass, muddle 2 mint leaves with 1/4 teaspoon sugar. Add in watermelon juice, filling about 1/2 full. Add a squeeze of lime, ice, a splash of ginger ale and top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with mint sprig and watermelon slice if desired.

MINTY BLUEBERRY LEMONADE sparkler

INGREDIENTS

1 cup frozen blueberries

1/2 medium lemon – thinly sliced

2 cups sparkling lemonade (mix club soda/sparkling water + still lemonade)

1 small handful fresh mint leaves

INSTRUCTIONS