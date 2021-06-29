Summer Savings

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) -- With 11 seconds left before liftoff, SpaceX decided to scrub Tuesday's scheduled launch of its Transporter-2 mission from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

Tuesday's launch window opened at 2:56 p.m. ET. The window was set to be open for 58 minutes. SpaceX started counting down to liftoff but then scrubbed the launch when the countdown reached T-11 seconds.