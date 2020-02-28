Summer Preparations with Hoffman Electrical & AC

Valentine’s Day has come and gone and while most of us still have that warm feeling of love this month, Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner is here to tell us why we actually should be thinking of a breakup.....with your cat litter!. World’s Best Cat Litter™ is challenging cat lovers to dump their litter and try a long-lasting and naturally safe cat litter formula from World’s Best Cat Litter™. All you have to do to take the challenge is switch to World’s Best for 30 days and you’ll earn a $5.00 OFF coupon good towards your first purchase and after the 30 days is up you will receive an additional $5 off coupon for a future purchase. Visit DumpYourLitter.com before the contest ends on March 31, 2020 for more details.